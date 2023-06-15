Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Two-time Academy Award-winning British actress Glenda Jackson dies at 87

British actress and former Labour Party member Glenda Jackson poses for photographers as they...
British actress and former Labour Party member Glenda Jackson poses for photographers as they arrive for the Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in central London, Sunday, April 9, 2017.(Joel Ryan | Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Glenda Jackson, a two-time Academy Award-winning performer who had a second career in politics as a British lawmaker, has died at 87.

Jackson’s agent Lionel Larner said she died Thursday at her home in London after a short illness.

“She recently completed filming ‘The Great Escaper’ in which she co-starred with Michael Caine,” he said.

Jackson was one of the biggest British stars of the 1960s and 70s, and won two Academy Awards, for “Women in Love” and “A Touch of Class.”

She then went into politics, was elected to Parliament and spent 23 years as a Labour Party lawmaker.

She returned to acting after leaving Parliament and had some of her most acclaimed roles, including the title character in Shakespeare’s “King Lear.”

British actress Glenda Jackson, Oscar and television award winner for her part as Queen...
British actress Glenda Jackson, Oscar and television award winner for her part as Queen Elizabeth I, is again Elizabeth of England, with Vanessa Redgrave as Mary Queen of Scots, right, shown May 13, 1971 at Shepperton Studios, Middlesex, England for a new film Hal Wallis's production of Mary Queen of Scots.(Bob Dear | AP Photo/Bob Dear)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
First Alert Weather Day: Damaging wind, hail & tornadoes possible today
Detectives want to question 24-year-old Shaddrick Lacount, 24-year-old Brandon Stark, and...
Chatham Co. Police searching for three people who may have information about Saturday morning homicide
House fire on Bahr Mill Lane sent in by Don Roman
Woman taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after fire at home on Bahr Mill Lane
Savannah Sugar Refinery releases statement regarding recent death incident
City of Rincon
Suspended Rincon city manager feared retaliation for reporting possible theft

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
South Korea says North Korea has launched ballistic missile toward sea
Wind impacts
A person is silhouetted against the sky at sunset at Papago Park in Phoenix on Thursday, March...
Suicides and homicides among young Americans jumped early in pandemic, study says
Fire caused by downed power line