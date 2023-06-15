Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

VIDEO: Safari park welcomes 3 bat-eared fox kits

Three bat-eared fox kits were introduced this week at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. (Source: San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (Gray News) - The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance announced this week the birth of three bat-eared fox kits.

The animal care team at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park said the young foxes have already begun to adventure out of their den and explore their habitat.

“The kits are spending more time outside of the den with their mother, Winter — a first-time mom,” zoo officials shared.

According to the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance team, the trio enjoys wrestling with one another, playing with mom and catching crickets.

Officials said the foxes are in good health and have recently started to eat solid food.

Guests can view Winter and her kits in the Safari Park’s Nairobi Village area.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
First Alert Weather Day: Damaging wind, hail & tornadoes possible today
Thunder Task Force initiative
55 arrested for DUI in Thunder Task Force operation
Detectives want to question 24-year-old Shaddrick Lacount, 24-year-old Brandon Stark, and...
Chatham Co. Police searching for three people who may have information about Saturday morning homicide
Savannah Sugar Refinery releases statement regarding recent death incident
Calhoun Square
Savannah city officials announce names that could replace Calhoun Square

Latest News

Tree down on Long Pond Rd. in Rincon
Crews working to clear storm debris in Effingham County
A former morgue manager is facing federal charges for allegedly stealing body parts.
Harvard morgue manager accused of stealing body parts
Lanes of I-95 closed at exit 5 in Hardeeville due to power line across road
Voters reacted to former President Trump's arraignment.
Voters react to Trump arraignment
FILE - Nathan Chasing Horse sits in court, April 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. The former "Dances With...
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor charged with more sex crimes in new Canadian case