Dr. Ann Levett recalls most joyous moments of being SCCPSS Superintendent

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In just a couple of weeks, Dr. Ann Levett will retire as Superintendent of Chatham County School’s. Her last day as superintendent will be June 30th.

Sworn in as Savannah Chatham school superintendent in June of 2017.

“It has been an absolute honor.”

Dr. Ann Levett recalling her most joyous moments before hanging up the hat.

“The opening of the Acorn Academy. Like, who doesn’t love three year olds.”

Surviving the pandemic, while a challenge, also being a proud moment.

“We wanted an online school, we got it done. We wanted one to one technology for kids, we got it done.”

As she passes the torch to Dr. Denise Watts, recently voted in to take Dr. Levett’s place, she says Watts is a great fit for the role.

But she says Watts has some challenges ahead.

“Making sure that children are seen as whole people and not just test scores and I think that the other challenges she will face are the same that we’re facing right now, staffing shortages.”

As the school system is battling teacher, transportation and other staff vacancies, literacy scores are also on the list to tackle.

“The states and everyone is focused on third grade reading. What I know that she will do is also acknowledge the hard work that happens between third grade and graduation.”

Her advice to Watts is to remember the goal...

“Knowing that your primary job is to ensure that children have access and opportunities.”

As a product of Savannah Chatham Schools and now the superintendent, Levett knows those opportunities first hand.

“There were 19 years between me and the last local person.”

So her message to students...

“So I hope that my serving in this position said to children, you can be anything.”

Be anything and impact the city that raised you.

