Exclusive look inside new K-12 Multi School Campus in Garden City

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is getting an exclusive look inside the new K-12 school in Garden City.

The school will welcome students from Groves High, Mercer Middle and Gould Elementary School.

“This is the first K-12 multi campus in Savannah Chatham County history.”

But what does it look like inside?

It will be a three story building with more than one hundred classrooms for elementary, middle and high schoolers welcoming 2,400 students.

“The design has a lot of really positive separation between the uses. The design lays out where this group stays here, this group is here. It’s very well done.”

But there’s still work to be done, according to David Hamilton with Charles Perry Partners Inc. working on the project...

“System checks, fire alarms, elevators is going to be driving the project here at the end,” said Hamilton.

There are two gyms inside the school. Just down the hall are two cafeterias, one for Groves Rebels and another for K-8 Students.

There are also several media centers where students will have access to books and technology.

The auditorium will seat about 700 students and they hope to be done by September meaning will able to take the stage soon after.

The school itself will cost the district about $92 million but the entire project has a $135 million price tag.

“I’ve been involved with a couple of projects this size and it is quite an undertaking. We’re very proud of it.”

Hamilton says on the other side the road will also be stadium.

Savannah Chatham School officials told WTOC in March the school would be open for the 2023-2024 school year.

After several delays, it’s not clear when the school will actually open for students.

