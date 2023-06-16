Father’s Day Activity: The Georgia Queen, Hosts Your King

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re still searching for a unique way to celebrate this Father’s Day, Afternoon Break shares the perfect excursion.

“The Georgia Queen was originally built and operated up on the upper Mississippi River as a casino vessel, prior to being brought to Savannah, Georgia. The Georgia Queen is actually one of the largest diner cruise boats operating in the country,” says Capt. Jonathan Claughton, owner Savannah Riverboat Cruises.

The vessel docks on the Savannah River where locals and visitors get the opportunity to experience the size and amenities it offers for any occasion.

“Most of the passengers, the guests, that come on board the Georgia Queen they’re coming on to celebrate a special occasion—whether it’s a birthday, an anniversary, graduation…or just a vacation. We’re in the guest experience business. We want people to come on, and really experience the boat, experience Savannah, and have a great time on board,” asserts Capt. Claughton.

No matter the occasion, comfortable shoes are key in order to safely navigate the stairs and deck walkways. Capt. Claughton says when it comes to proper cruise attire, it’s simple—

“We encourage people to come comfortable and enjoy the cruise and have a great time.”

And with Father’s Day upon us, there’s no better time to etch new memories and establish family traditions.

“We have two great options available, we have Sunday brunch, which will start boarding at 12 o’clock, with a great brunch buffet, we’ll get underway at one o’clock, and take an hour and half cruise up the Savannah River—just a leisurely cruise—a great way to spend time with the fathers out there.” Capt. Claughton continues, “Then in the evening, we have a dinner cruise, which will start boarding at six o’clock, and gets underway at seven for a two-hour cruise. There’s live music entertainment on board, and a DJ, with a four-course entrée buffet.”

So, after you’ve boarded the boat, with great anticipation, you may ponder, “What can we expect during our adventure?” Capt. Claughton explains, “Once we get underway, the captain will give a narration of the harbor, talking about the history of Savannah, and the Port of Savannah—it’s importance to Savannah and its growth over the years. We’ll go upriver beneath the Talmadge Bridge, turnaround and head down river to Fort Jackson. On the brunch cruise, there’s usually a cannon firing as the boat passes Fort Jackson. On the evening dinner cruises, we get a beautiful sunset downriver, opposite Fort Jackson.”

With Dance floors lit, bellies full of Prime Rib, shrimp and grits, and more…moments colored by music and grins, Captain Claughton shares one thing that matters the most to the staff. “What we really enjoy is making it an experience for our guests. When they come on board, usually it’s for a special occasion, we like to work hard to make those special occasions even more special.”

