Marine recruit dies at Parris Island, cause of death under investigation

PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The Marine Corps said an 18-year-old Private died this week at Parris Island.

Private Marshall Hartman died from a non-training incident Monday. The cause of death is currently under investigation.

Hartman was on Day 6 of recruit training at the time of the incident.

Hartman is from Prescott, Michigan.

