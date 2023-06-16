Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Marine recruit dies at Parris Island, cause of death under investigation

Parris Island
Parris Island(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The Marine Corps said an 18-year-old Private died this week at Parris Island.

Private Marshall Hartman died from a non-training incident Monday. The cause of death is currently under investigation.

Hartman was on Day 6 of recruit training at the time of the incident.

Hartman is from Prescott, Michigan.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A home damaged by severe weather in Guyton, Ga.
National Weather Service confirms damage in Effingham Co. is from EF-1 tornado
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Death investigation underway after man found in car in Hinesville
Storm debris in Guyton
Crews working to clear storm debris in Effingham County
Severe weather causes fallen trees, downed power lines in the Lowcountry

Latest News

Arkier Johnson, left, and Jaidyn Green, right.
2 teenagers arrested for stealing vehicle, kidnapping 6-year-old in Savannah
Savannah Police investigating shooting at Whitaker, Congress streets
Nylah Santos
Savannah Police locate missing 11-year-old
THE News at 11
School board votes to confirm new SCCPSS superintendent