Marine recruit dies at Parris Island, cause of death under investigation
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The Marine Corps said an 18-year-old Private died this week at Parris Island.
Private Marshall Hartman died from a non-training incident Monday. The cause of death is currently under investigation.
Hartman was on Day 6 of recruit training at the time of the incident.
Hartman is from Prescott, Michigan.
