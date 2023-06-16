Morning showers, drier afternoon ahead

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Scattered showers and non-severe storms are moving up the coast this morning.

Showers and storms are lifting toward the coast this morning. This could add a few minutes to your commute it you drive under one of these downpours. pic.twitter.com/LolJ3bCvmT — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) June 16, 2023

Temperatures start out near 70 degrees, then warmer weather builds in for Father’s Day weekend, starting on Friday with highs back near 90 degrees.

The chance of rain during the afternoon is pretty low, but a shower or two could pop up. Evening plans look good to go, enjoy!

This weekend is trending drier as well, when highs top out near 90 degrees. To be safe, the earlier you get your outdoor plans in, the better. A few afternoon showers and a storm or two will be possible.

Increased rain chances once again greet us at the beginning of the week. Highs start out in the upper 80s on Monday with mid to upper 80s more common Tuesday and Wednesday. Each of these days presents a good chance of showers and storms as a front hangs out in our region. Overall, next week looks wet again and below average. The severe threat looks lower than what we have been dealing with this week.

We are watching a tropical wave move off the coast of Africa. This potential system only has a 20 percent chance of developing over the next week as it moves across the Atlantic.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

