Ni’Aisha Banks announces candidacy for Chatham Co. Commissioner District 2 race

Ni’Aisha Banks
Ni’Aisha Banks(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman announcing she will be running for the seat of Chatham County Commissioner District 2 in the fall.

A special election will be held in September to fill the seat of the late Larry “Gator” Rivers who died a few months ago after a battle with cancer.

Right now, his wife Jean Rivers has taken over the position temporarily.

Ni’Aisha Banks announced her candidacy to permanently fill the seat.

She says she’s not the traditional candidate and believes the board needs diversity.

“That diversity is beyond just race and gender but it also includes living in experiences and background as well. And because of my lived in experiences, I know that I will bring those perspectives and experiences into the room and I will be an asset.”

Banks says she has been an administrative official for over 10 years.

She also says she has served on the board for other local committee’s and non-profits.

The special election will be held Tuesday, September 19th.

