SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A missing 6-year-old has been found after he was in the backseat of a stolen car in Savannah.

According to police, the 6-year-old was in the backseat of a white Nissan Maxima when it was stolen.

The child was located and is safe.

WTOC is reaching out to the police department for more information on this case.

