School board votes to confirm new SCCPSS superintendent

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham Public School System officially have a new superintendent!

The school board sat down to vote on the appointment of Dr. Denise Watts Thursday night.

Watts has served as chief of schools, principal and chief of district support.

Board members and the retiring superintendent, Dr. Ann Levett, congratulated Watts ahead of their vote.

“I would like to take this time to thank the community for the time and effort that they put in to helping us develop what we were able to give to BWP to put out into the world as what we were looking for for our visionary leader.”

“I have certainly not tried to influence the process but I will tell you, I am pleased with the selection you have made and I look forward to supporting Dr. Watts and the staff from a different seat. Congratulations.”

The vote to bring Watts in was unanimous.

Her first day on the job will be July 1st.

