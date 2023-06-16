Suspect wanted in connection to death of 16-year-old in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Brunswick Police are looking for a man in connection with the shooting of a 16-year-old Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, police secured warrants for 21-year-old Breon Hartley for murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Police say officers responded to a shots fired call on the 2600 block of Johnson Street where they found Mykal Ellis shot multiple times right outside of his home.

Ellis was walking home from a friend’s house. According to police, Ellis died at the scene.

Hartley is considered to be armed and dangerous. Police say do not approach him.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Anthony Trollinger at (912)279-2640 or Silent Witness at (912)267-5516.

Anyone with knowledge of Hartley’s whereabouts should call 911.

