VIDEO: Tornados, severe storms impact parts of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Videos and pictures have poured into the WTOC newsroom showing the tense moments Wednesday’s storms rolled-in and the damage they left behind across coastal Georgia and South Carolina.
Here’s a look at just some of the clips that stood out to us.
Below are more stories from Wednesday night’s severe weather:
- National Weather Service confirms damage in Effingham Co. is from EF-1 tornado
- Tornado touched down near Brooklet on Wednesday evening, according to NWS
- Community asking for help to cleanup storm damage from historic Guyton cemetery
- Severe weather causes fallen trees, downed power lines in the Lowcountry
- Crews working to restore power in Effingham County
