VIDEO: Tornados, severe storms impact parts of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry

By Max Diekneite
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Videos and pictures have poured into the WTOC newsroom showing the tense moments Wednesday’s storms rolled-in and the damage they left behind across coastal Georgia and South Carolina.

Here’s a look at just some of the clips that stood out to us.

Below are more stories from Wednesday night’s severe weather:

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
First Alert Weather Day: Damaging wind, hail & tornadoes possible today
A home damaged by severe weather in Guyton, Ga.
National Weather Service confirms damage in Effingham Co. is from EF-1 tornado
Storm debris in Guyton
Crews working to clear storm debris in Effingham County

THE News at 11
THE News at 7
Dave's 7pm Weather
THE News at 7
Tornado Warning
Community asking for help to cleanup storm damage from historic Guyton cemetery