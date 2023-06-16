Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

WATCH: German shepherd rescued via helicopter after falling 300 feet off cliff

A German shepherd is lucky to be back home after an unusual rescue on the Oregon coast. (Source: US COAST GUARD/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (CNN) - A German shepherd is lucky to be back home after an unusual rescue on the Oregon coast.

A park visitor was visiting Ecola State Park Wednesday night when their dog fell 300 feet off a cliff to a remote section of beach.

The area can only be reached by rappelling down from the trail, so the U.S. Coast Guard was called in to help rescue the injured pup.

A crew from Astoria Station used a rescue swimmer to retrieve the dog and airlift its owner to the parking lot.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A home damaged by severe weather in Guyton, Ga.
National Weather Service confirms damage in Effingham Co. is from EF-1 tornado
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Death investigation underway after man found in car in Hinesville
Storm debris in Guyton
Crews working to clear storm debris in Effingham County
Severe weather causes fallen trees, downed power lines in the Lowcountry

Latest News

LIVE: AG Garland remarks on Minneapolis police investigation findings
FILE - Most of the survivors were being moved Friday to migrant shelters from a storage hangar,...
Greek coast guard defends actions as up to 500 migrants feared dead in shipwreck
FILE - Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her inaugural address, Jan. 13, 2023, in Des...
Iowa high court refuses to unblock strict ban on most abortions
6-year-old found after being in backseat of stolen vehicle
Savannah Police investigating shooting at Whitaker, Congress streets