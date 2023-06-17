Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

15 injured as Baltimore bus crashes into 2 cars, building

A preliminary investigation showed that the bus crashed with a Lexus and a Nissan before coming...
A preliminary investigation showed that the bus crashed with a Lexus and a Nissan before coming to rest in a building.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — Fifteen people were injured Saturday when a mass transit bus crashed with two cars before hitting a building in Baltimore, police said.

Baltimore police said officers in the city’s central district responded to a Maryland Transit Administration bus crash at about 10:20 a.m.

A preliminary investigation showed that the bus crashed with a Lexus and a Nissan before coming to rest in a building.

Police said 15 people were injured. Two of the injuries are possibly life threatening, police said in a news release.

No further details were immediately released by police. The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkier Johnson, left, and Jaidyn Green, right.
2 teenagers arrested for stealing vehicle, kidnapping 6-year-old in Savannah
4th Recruit Training Battalion
Parris Island deactivating all-women training unit
Marquis Parrish
Murder charges dropped against Savannah man
Savannah Police investigating shooting at Whitaker, Congress streets
VIDEO: Tornados, severe storms impact parts of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry

Latest News

Authorities in Mississippi say Quantella Vonsha Towns, 22, has been arrested after her...
Mother arrested in death of 1-year-old daughter after bringing child’s body to hospital
Alaska State Troopers have reported that Jim Tweto, a noted bush pilot and member of the...
‘Flying Wild Alaska’ pilot Jim Tweto, bush guide killed in plane crash
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air...
Collapsed stretch of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia to reopen within 2 weeks, governor says
A coffee house inspired by "Friends" is opening in Boston later this year.
Central Perk coffee shop inspired by ‘Friends’ is opening soon in this city