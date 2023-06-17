Ben Carr makes cut at the U.S. Open

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Former Georgia Southern men’s golfer Ben Carr is one of four amateurs to make the cut at the 2023 U.S. Open. Carr heads into weekend play tied for 49th at 2-over-par.

The 22-year-old birdied the 15th hole to move just on the cut line of 2-over-par. Carr then closed his second round with three consecutive pars.

“It was overall a sloppy round, but I finished really strong. I was watching the board and definitely knew I was going to have to par all three. I was lucky enough to do that and I am really excited to play the weekend,” Carr said.

Carr becomes the first Georgia Southern Eagle to ever make the cut as an amateur at the U.S. Open.

