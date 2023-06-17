Ben Carr makes cut at the U.S. Open

Sky Cams
Ben Carr makes cut at U.S. Open
By Chad Maxwell
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Former Georgia Southern men’s golfer Ben Carr is one of four amateurs to make the cut at the 2023 U.S. Open. Carr heads into weekend play tied for 49th at 2-over-par.

The 22-year-old birdied the 15th hole to move just on the cut line of 2-over-par. Carr then closed his second round with three consecutive pars.

“It was overall a sloppy round, but I finished really strong. I was watching the board and definitely knew I was going to have to par all three. I was lucky enough to do that and I am really excited to play the weekend,” Carr said.

Carr becomes the first Georgia Southern Eagle to ever make the cut as an amateur at the U.S. Open.

WTOC will update this story when tee times and pairings are announced.

