Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

By Dylan Smith
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -We’ll continue to track isolated rain chances overnight. Some of these could be stronger storms for any areas south of the Altamaha River. Heading into your Father’s Day, I’ll look for starting temperatures in the upper-60s to lower-70s with some patchy fog.

By that afternoon, we’ll likely see a few light pop-up rain chances for areas closer to the coast through the mid-afternoon, before these push farther inland and dissipate quickly after sunset. This will cause high temperatures in the lower to upper-80s from I-95 to the coast, and lower-90s in our inland areas.

Our heat index will cause these to feel about 5 degrees hotter. If you have any outdoor activities planned tomorrow. Be sure to drink plenty of water, and remember to wear sunscreen. Since our UV index will be at extremely high values.

You’ll want to take full advantage of tomorrow’s weather if you can because I’ll be looking for more high rain chances throughout each day over the next week. This will cause high temps to stay in the mid to lower-80s throughout the week.

The good news is, severe weather chances will not be as high during this time. However, we still could see a few chances before the week is over. So, be sure to stay updated on the latest forecast each day.

