Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Port Wenworth holds first annual Juneteenth Celebration

port wentworth juneteenth
port wentworth juneteenth(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Port Wentworth held its first ever Juneteenth festival Friday night.

They had African dancing, drumming, cultural activities, and food trucks, plus a concert.

Georgia State Representative Carl Gilliard and State Senator Derek Mallow were guest speakers.

One of the city’s representatives says he’s proud to help bring events like this to Port Wentworth for the first time.

“To be able to put on the very first one, you have to look back in the past - we never had this. So now we’re appreciating that we are as people, black people, are being appreciated. We matter. And that’s what the whole thing is for as well.”

This event will now be held annually.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkier Johnson, left, and Jaidyn Green, right.
2 teenagers arrested for stealing vehicle, kidnapping 6-year-old in Savannah
4th Recruit Training Battalion
Parris Island deactivating all-women training unit
A home damaged by severe weather in Guyton, Ga.
National Weather Service confirms damage in Effingham Co. is from EF-1 tornado
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Death investigation underway after man found in car in Hinesville

Latest News

Storm debris in Guyton
Debris pickup schedule for storm damage in Guyton
*
Community asking for help to cleanup storm damage from historic Guyton cemetery
Residents can sign up for Effingham County’s new Wireless Emergency Notification System
WTOC partnering with Blood Connection for blood drive