Port Wenworth holds first annual Juneteenth Celebration

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Port Wentworth held its first ever Juneteenth festival Friday night.

They had African dancing, drumming, cultural activities, and food trucks, plus a concert.

Georgia State Representative Carl Gilliard and State Senator Derek Mallow were guest speakers.

One of the city’s representatives says he’s proud to help bring events like this to Port Wentworth for the first time.

“To be able to put on the very first one, you have to look back in the past - we never had this. So now we’re appreciating that we are as people, black people, are being appreciated. We matter. And that’s what the whole thing is for as well.”

This event will now be held annually.

