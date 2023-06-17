Savannah State football program holds Friday Night Lights Camp for youth athletes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State University head football coach Aaron Kelton and his coaching staff held a youth football camp for young athletes at Wright Stadium.

Kids ages 8-13 received the opportunity to participate in a college-style workout, complete with position drills, scrimmages, and game situations.

The most important part of the camp for coach Kelton is getting the youth exposed to college campuses.

“It’s important to expose these young kids to everything about what going to college and college football have to offer. Statistics show the more kids are around college campuses, the more likely they are to go to college. We want to make sure we provide them an opportunity to see Savannah State,” Kelton said.

Savannah State opens the 2023 regular season at Southeastern University on Saturday, September 2nd.

