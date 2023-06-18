Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

1 man injured after shooting on Williamson Street

Source: WTOC
Source: WTOC
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One man has serious injuries after a shooting on Williamson Street in Savannah early Sunday morning.

Savannah Police say they responded just after midnight Sunday to the intersection of Williamson and Jefferson Streets where they found a man with gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to the hospital. The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquis Parrish
Murder charges dropped against Savannah man
K-12 Multi School Campus
Exclusive look inside new K-12 Multi School Campus in Garden City
Arkier Johnson, left, and Jaidyn Green, right.
2 teenagers arrested for stealing vehicle, kidnapping 6-year-old in Savannah
Savannah Police investigating shooting at Whitaker, Congress streets
4th Recruit Training Battalion
Parris Island deactivating all-women training unit

Latest News

Police lights
Savannah Police investigate shooting on Abercorn Street
Tybee Island Juneteenth
Tybee Island celebrates Juneteenth
Liberty County Juneteenth
Liberty County NAACP hosts Juneteenth celebration
Davis and Parker Camp