1 man injured after shooting on Williamson Street
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One man has serious injuries after a shooting on Williamson Street in Savannah early Sunday morning.
Savannah Police say they responded just after midnight Sunday to the intersection of Williamson and Jefferson Streets where they found a man with gunshot wounds.
The man was transported to the hospital. The incident remains under investigation.
