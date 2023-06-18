1 man killed in shooting on Williamson Street
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One man has died after a shooting on Williamson Street in Savannah early Sunday morning.
Savannah Police say they responded just after midnight Sunday to the intersection of Williamson and Jefferson Streets where they found a man with gunshot wounds.
He was transported to the hospital, where he later died. The victim is identified as 20-year-old Rion Plummer of Savannah, according to the Chatham County Coroner.
The incident remains under investigation.
