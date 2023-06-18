Sky Cams
Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

Monday, I’ll track starting temperatures to be in the mid to lower-70s for most, while highs depend on where we see rain after noon.
By Dylan Smith
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into your Monday, I’ll look for starting temperatures in the mid to lower-70s with some patchy fog. Tomorrow is a First Alert Weather Day.

I’ll look for a few waves of scattered storm clusters, each with a couple of embedded strong to severe storms possible from the later AM through tomorrow night. All forms of severe weather will be possible.

The main threats I’ll look for are heavy rainfall and damaging winds. We still could see some hail, and maybe an isolated tornado in our far western counties as well. The stronger storms should push into our far western areas as early as mid-day.

These storms should strengthen as they push closer to the coast through the afternoon. Another wave of these comes through closer to sunset, with more isolated chances overnight.

I’ll be looking for more extremely high rain chances and possibly severe weather throughout each day over the next week. This could lead to some flooding concerns by the end of the week, depending on how much rain we receive.

Be sure to stay updated on the latest forecast each day. These high rain chances will cause high temps to stay in the mid to lower-80s throughout the week.

Andrew's Friday morning forecast 6.16