Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Liberty County NAACP hosts Juneteenth celebration

Liberty County Juneteenth
Liberty County Juneteenth(WTOC)
By Lindsey Stenger
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - Juneteenth celebrations are happening all over the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire, including one in Liberty County Saturday afternoon.

Liberty County’s NAACP put on the event, and organizers say they had a record turnout this year to commemorate the end of slavery.

“This year was fantastic. We had over 2500 participants who walked over the historical grounds of Dorchester. It was absolutely fantastic,” said Lisa Thomas, Liberty County’s NAACP Vice President.

The biggest crowd they have seen in years, and possibly ever according to Liberty County NAACP Vice President Lisa Thomas.

“The beautiful thing about it is that people are understanding the importance and the significance of Juneteenth here in Liberty County plus they get a day off so it’s a good thing but just to know that we are learning our history we are exploring our history it’s just amazing,” said Thomas.

This year was held at the historic Dorchester Academy, a place that Lisa hopes will be too small for the next year’s crowd.

“Going forward, what do you hope for next year? Bigger and better,” said Thomas.

While the day was full of good eats and entertainment Liberty County’s NAACP President is hopeful that this will cross from generation to generation.

“For me it’s about the education, highlighting the importance of Juneteenth, it’s sowing those seeds into our young people so that the legacy doesn’t die because you have to continue to educate have to continue to highlight how important Juneteenth is,” said Eric Hollis, Liberty County’s NAACP President.

A celebration of freedom in a community where:

“We are family.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkier Johnson, left, and Jaidyn Green, right.
2 teenagers arrested for stealing vehicle, kidnapping 6-year-old in Savannah
4th Recruit Training Battalion
Parris Island deactivating all-women training unit
Marquis Parrish
Murder charges dropped against Savannah man
Savannah Police investigating shooting at Whitaker, Congress streets
K-12 Multi School Campus
Exclusive look inside new K-12 Multi School Campus in Garden City

Latest News

Davis and Parker Camp
SSU Friday Night Lights Camp
Breon Hartley
Suspect wanted in connection to death of 16-year-old in Brunswick
Murder charges dropped against Savannah man