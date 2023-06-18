Liberty County NAACP hosts Juneteenth celebration

MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - Juneteenth celebrations are happening all over the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire, including one in Liberty County Saturday afternoon.

Liberty County’s NAACP put on the event, and organizers say they had a record turnout this year to commemorate the end of slavery.

“This year was fantastic. We had over 2500 participants who walked over the historical grounds of Dorchester. It was absolutely fantastic,” said Lisa Thomas, Liberty County’s NAACP Vice President.

The biggest crowd they have seen in years, and possibly ever according to Liberty County NAACP Vice President Lisa Thomas.

“The beautiful thing about it is that people are understanding the importance and the significance of Juneteenth here in Liberty County plus they get a day off so it’s a good thing but just to know that we are learning our history we are exploring our history it’s just amazing,” said Thomas.

This year was held at the historic Dorchester Academy, a place that Lisa hopes will be too small for the next year’s crowd.

“Going forward, what do you hope for next year? Bigger and better,” said Thomas.

While the day was full of good eats and entertainment Liberty County’s NAACP President is hopeful that this will cross from generation to generation.

“For me it’s about the education, highlighting the importance of Juneteenth, it’s sowing those seeds into our young people so that the legacy doesn’t die because you have to continue to educate have to continue to highlight how important Juneteenth is,” said Eric Hollis, Liberty County’s NAACP President.

A celebration of freedom in a community where:

“We are family.”

