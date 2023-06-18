Savannah Police investigate shooting on Abercorn Street
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating an apparent shooting on Abercorn Street early Sunday morning.
Officers say they were dispatched to a ShotSpotter notification at 3:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Abercorn Street.
A short time later, police say a man arrived at the hospital with a leg injury caused by a gunshot.
The incident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.