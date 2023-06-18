Sky Cams
Savannah Police investigate shooting on Abercorn Street

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating an apparent shooting on Abercorn Street early Sunday morning.

Officers say they were dispatched to a ShotSpotter notification at 3:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Abercorn Street.

A short time later, police say a man arrived at the hospital with a leg injury caused by a gunshot.

The incident remains under investigation.

