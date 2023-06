SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A tractor trailer fire is causing delays on I-95 South in Pooler Sunday.

Pooler Police responded to I-95 southbound near the I-16 interchange late Sunday morning.

Two lanes of I-95 South are shut down as a result. Traffic on I-95 North is also slowing in the area.

No one was injured in the incident.

