Treyon Davis and Deuce Parker put on second annual youth football camp

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Long County alum Treyon Davis and Liberty County alum Deuce Parker held their second annual football camp in Ludowici on Saturday.

Davis and Parker are both members of the Mount Union football program and have embraced mentorship in their area.

“I feel like it is important to give back because these kids need somebody to look up to in the future. I feel like we as a community need to do this for them. Some of these kids see us as role models and some of them will be in our position in the future,” Parker said.

For Davis, it is about paying it forward.

“We had people giving back to us and I know the instruction that they gave to us was really good to have. I feel like we are doing a good job of keeping it up.”

A special guest appearance was made by Jamin Davis, Treyon’s older brother and linebacker for the NFL’s Washington Redskins. He echo’s the importance of shining as a role model for the young athletes of Ludowici.

It is important to show kids that we come from the background and I was once in their shoes. I want to stress to them that no what sport is, or if you want to be the president of the United States; you can always make it if you work hard enough.

