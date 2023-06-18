Sky Cams
Tybee Island celebrates Juneteenth

Tybee Island Juneteenth
Tybee Island Juneteenth(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A two-day event on Tybee is commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

The island’s MLK Organization held its Juneteenth celebration Saturday.

The event features expanded vendors and live cultural performances this year.

Organizers say the festivities are all about unity.

“This event is all about celebrating, honoring our ancestors that paved the way for us, honoring how far we have come, despite that odd that’s been held against us,” said Rafaela Johnson, Tybee Juneteenth Event Coordinator.

If you missed Saturday, the event also runs on Sunday at Memorial Park starting at 11 a.m.

