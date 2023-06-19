City of Sylvania hosts first Juneteenth celebration

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Communities across the area and across the nation have taken time over the past few days to observe Juneteenth and Abraham Lincoln’s official freeing of slaves.

Organizers of Sylvania’s inaugural Juneteenth observance say they hope they can start a tradition that grows every year.

Folks arrived by the handful through the morning to take part. Organizers say they launched the plans a little more than a month ago.

“Brought up the idea and we all said ‘let’s go for it.’ It’s our first time doing it and we want to see how many people we can get out here and get them involved,” said Rosa Romeo, the Juneteenth coordinator.

They say they’d watched as other communities had started observances, but wanted the pandemic to be over enough for people to feel comfortable coming together and share the meaning of the holiday.

When asked, “what do you hope people learn about this besides just that banks are closed and people are off work?”

Uley Robbins, the Screven Co. NAACP president said, “I want them to understand that the most important thing is coming together...whatever our differences are, let us come together in one accord.”

For some, it also includes a call to action. Some volunteers helped people register to vote while others recruited people to various other ways to help the community.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.