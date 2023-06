CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Coast Guard helped rescue five people after their boat sunk near the Savannah River Sunday afternoon.

According to USCG Station Tybee, a 27-foot-long boat struck the Savannah River jetties and sunk.

All five people aboard the boat were transferred to EMS at Station Tybee.

The boat was recovered.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.