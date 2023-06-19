First Alert Weather Day: Severe afternoon storms possible

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday is a First Alert Weather Day. Strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon.

Be sure to download the free WTOC First Alert Weather app to receive alerts about severe weather threats. You can also download WTOC+ on your Roku or Amazon Fire device. You can find out more about the First Alert Weather app and WTOC+ here.

Get ready for a very wet week!

Our day starts out dry with temperatures near 70 degrees. A warm front will lift through the area, rising temperatures into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. Heat index values will be in the mid 90s this afternoon, but this will be the warmest it’ll be all week.

Showers and storms build in during the afternoon into the evening. Pockets of heavy rain will be possible, starting a wet trend that continues through the end of the week. There’s a marginal risk for severe weather not just this afternoon, but through Wednesday. In addition to the heavy rain, there is a chance for damaging wind in a storm or two.

The low moving into the area will keep our rain chances elevated with afternoon showers and storms continuing each afternoon. This will keep our high temperatures below average, with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Through Wednesday, many of our communities will receive around three inches of rain. Excessive rainfall is the biggest threat this week. The chance for flooding increases daily, especially for low-lying areas.

Toward the end of the week, a low will persist near the area. High rain chances continue into the weekend with highs still in the low to mid 70s.

Tropical forecast:

A tropical depression is expected to form early this week. This system will continue to move west toward the Lesser Antilles through the week! No local impacts are expected now, but we will continue to keep you updated!

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.