GSU Armstrong Campus opening new Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Happening Monday, added excitement for Georgia Southern University’s Juneteenth celebration.

Staff at the Armstrong Campus are set to open a new Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Center.

Organizers for Monday’s event say the center is meant to preserve the history of the Gullah Geechee people.

Local leaders are scheduled to speak at a ribbon cutting before festivities start inside the new center.

The public is invited to attend the event on Abercorn Street which will feature Local Gullah Geechee artists and the McIntosh County Shouters.

The center has interactive exhibits that leaders say will highlight Gullah Geechee culture.

“Many people who grew up Gullah Geechee, grew up with a lot of shame about their culture. Many moved away and it was hard to celebrate. What we’re realizing now, not just us, but the world is realizing there’s so much value and rich history in the Gullah Geechee culture. The center stands to preserve that,” said Dr. Maxine Bryant, Dir., Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Center.

The Gullah Geechee people are descendants of enslaved Africans from plantations along the lower Atlantic coast.

Of course, today is Juneteenth, a day to commemorate the end of slavery in the U.S.

Event organizers say Monday’s opening will be a part of the university’s Juneteenth celebration. It all gets underway at 11 a.m.

