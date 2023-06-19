Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

GSU Armstrong Campus opening new Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Center

Happening Monday, added excitement for Georgia Southern University’s Juneteenth celebration.
Happening Monday, added excitement for Georgia Southern University’s Juneteenth celebration.(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:46 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Happening Monday, added excitement for Georgia Southern University’s Juneteenth celebration.

Staff at the Armstrong Campus are set to open a new Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Center.

Organizers for Monday’s event say the center is meant to preserve the history of the Gullah Geechee people.

Local leaders are scheduled to speak at a ribbon cutting before festivities start inside the new center.

The public is invited to attend the event on Abercorn Street which will feature Local Gullah Geechee artists and the McIntosh County Shouters.

The center has interactive exhibits that leaders say will highlight Gullah Geechee culture.

“Many people who grew up Gullah Geechee, grew up with a lot of shame about their culture. Many moved away and it was hard to celebrate. What we’re realizing now, not just us, but the world is realizing there’s so much value and rich history in the Gullah Geechee culture. The center stands to preserve that,” said Dr. Maxine Bryant, Dir., Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Center.

The Gullah Geechee people are descendants of enslaved Africans from plantations along the lower Atlantic coast.

Of course, today is Juneteenth, a day to commemorate the end of slavery in the U.S.

Event organizers say Monday’s opening will be a part of the university’s Juneteenth celebration. It all gets underway at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Savannah Police investigate shooting on Abercorn Street
Source: WTOC
1 man killed in shooting on Williamson Street
Pooler PD
Tractor trailer fire causing delays on I-95 in Pooler
A bride-to-be in Georgia sadly died on her wedding day.
‘I bawled and I lost it’: Bride-to-be dies on wedding day hours before ceremony
Marquis Parrish
Murder charges dropped against Savannah man

Latest News

WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
First Alert Weather Day: Severe afternoon storms possible
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Tybee Island holding annual Juneteenth wade-in Monday morning
USCG rescues five
Coast Guard rescues 5 people near Savannah River
Pooler PD
Tractor trailer fire causing delays on I-95 in Pooler