New program allows SNAP household members to enjoy museums and attractions around South Carolina

The Columbia Museum of Art is one of the EBT Perks partners as part of a new program that allows families who receive SNAP benefits to enjoy museums and attractions around the state.(WIS)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS), a new program allows families who receive SNAP benefits to enjoy museums and attractions around the state.

The program is called EBT Perks. DSS said SNAP household members get free or discounted admission to a number of venues and attractions when they present their EBT card.

Current EBT Perks partners include:

The Charleston Museum

The Columbia Museum of Art

Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum

Sigal Music Museum

The Powder Magazine - American Revolution Museum

The Children’s Museum of the Upstate

Riverbanks Zoo & Garden - Columbia, SC

