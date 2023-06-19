Sky Cams
Savannah leaders discuss impact of Juneteenth celebrations

By Camille Syed
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Celebrations continued to Monday as a new Gullah Geechee Center opened on Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus.

The Gullah Geechee Center opening on Juneteenth is just one example of how far the community has come in celebrating freedom and culture on this holiday that went unrecognized for many just a few years ago, according to city leaders.

“There were people, for thirty months, who died and died free but didn’t know they were free.”

Storyteller Lillian Grant-Baptiste at Georgia Southern’s Juneteenth celebration painting a pictures of slaves being set free.

But she remembers a time when celebrations were scarce in Savannah and many parts of the country.

“It’s amazing because it used to be a point where you only had one or two Juneteenth celebrations,” said Grant-Baptiste.

But this year’s celebrations in Tybee, Port Wentworth, Savannah and across Coastal Georgia shows Grant-Baptiste how far the community has come in celebrating the last of slaves becoming free.

“It’s important because it helps us to remember where we’ve been, how far God has brought us but also to be very, very aware that the struggle continues.”

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson also acknowledging there are struggles to tackle. But he looks back and see progress his ancestors would be proud of.

“They worked and some gave their lives so we would have these types of days,” said Mayor Johnson.

And Chatham County Chairman Charles Ellis sees even bigger celebrations in the future.

“I look forward to all the different entities that are having these celebrations all come together and we have like St. Patrick’s Day.” said Chairman Ellis.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

