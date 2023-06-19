Savannah rapper indicted on street gang, drug charges

Still photo of handcuffs.
Still photo of handcuffs.(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah rapper was indicted on drug charges and violations of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Tyquian Terrel Bowman, known as Quando Rondo, was indicted in a Chatham County court on Wednesday, June 14.

Bowman is one of 19 people named in a 49-count indictment.

Bowman is charged with violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, two counts of conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substance Act and illegal use of a communication facility. All four charges are felonies.

According to the indictment, Bowman is in a “management” position of the Rollin’ 60′s gang. He is accused of directing gang members to provide him with firearms and telling them to stop carrying firearms when in a vehicle with him.

Also in the indictment, Bowman is accused of setting up a marijuana sale in Macon before traveling there to make the purchase. Bowman is also accused of purchasing hydrocodone pills on a separate occasion in Savannah.

Bowman is scheduled to have a bond hearing on Friday, June 23, according to the Chatham County court website.

A copy of the indictment is available below:

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

THE News at 5:30

City of Sylvania hosts first Juneteenth celebration

Updated: 39 minutes ago

Agriculture

‘Too much of a good thing’: Farmers struggle to grow crops due to higher rainfall, lack of sun

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Dal Cannady
South Georgia farmers often spend the month of June hoping for rain and a break from the sun on their crops. This year, it’s the opposite.

News

THE News at 5

Savannah leaders discuss impact of Juneteenth celebrations

Updated: 1 hour ago

Hurricane Center

Tropical Storm Bret

Tropical Storm Bret forms in the Atlantic Ocean

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WTOC Staff
Tropical Storm Bret has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Latest News

News

Juneteenth celebrations

Savannah leaders discuss impact of Juneteenth celebrations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Camille Syed
The Gullah Geechee Center opening on Juneteenth is just one example of how far the community has come in celebrating freedom and culture on this holiday that went unrecognized for many just a few years ago, according to city leaders.

News

City of Sylvania hosts first Juneteenth celebration

City of Sylvania hosts first Juneteenth celebration

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dal Cannady
Organizers of Sylvania’s inaugural Juneteenth observance say they hope they can start a tradition that grows every year.

Community

Tybee Island holding annual Juneteenth wade-in Monday morning

Tybee Island holding annual Juneteenth wade-in Monday morning

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Tyler Manion
Tybee Island MLK held their annual wade-in on South Beach on Monday to celebrate Juneteenth.

Forecast

WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

First Alert Weather Day: Severe afternoon storms possible

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Andrew Gorton
Monday is a First Alert Weather Day. Strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon.

Elections Center

South Carolina Republicans voted Saturday to set the state's 2024 presidential primary in late...

SCGOP sets date for first-in-the-south presidential primary

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Patrick Phillips
South Carolina Republicans voted Saturday to set the state’s 2024 presidential primary in late February.

News

Happening Monday, added excitement for Georgia Southern University’s Juneteenth celebration.

GSU Armstrong Campus opening new Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Center

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Tyler Manion and Camille Syed
Happening Monday, added excitement for Georgia Southern University’s Juneteenth celebration.