Savannah rapper indicted on street gang, drug charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah rapper was indicted on drug charges and violations of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Tyquian Terrel Bowman, known as Quando Rondo, was indicted in a Chatham County court on Wednesday, June 14.

Bowman is one of 19 people named in a 49-count indictment.

Bowman is charged with violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, two counts of conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substance Act and illegal use of a communication facility. All four charges are felonies.

According to the indictment, Bowman is in a “management” position of the Rollin’ 60′s gang. He is accused of directing gang members to provide him with firearms and telling them to stop carrying firearms when in a vehicle with him.

Also in the indictment, Bowman is accused of setting up a marijuana sale in Macon before traveling there to make the purchase. Bowman is also accused of purchasing hydrocodone pills on a separate occasion in Savannah.

Bowman is scheduled to have a bond hearing on Friday, June 23, according to the Chatham County court website.

A copy of the indictment is available below:

