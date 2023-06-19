Tropical Depression 3 forms in the Atlantic Ocean
Published: Jun. 19, 2023
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tropical Depression 3 has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).
The depression is expected to strengthen into a Tropical Storm Bret and possibly Hurricane Bret this week, according to the NHC.
The depression is moving toward the west near 21 mph, and this motion is expected to continue for the next several days.
On the forecast track, the system should be approaching the Lesser Antilles late this week.
