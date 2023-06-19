Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Tropical Depression 3 forms in the Atlantic Ocean

Tropical Depression 3
Tropical Depression 3(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tropical Depression 3 has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The depression is expected to strengthen into a Tropical Storm Bret and possibly Hurricane Bret this week, according to the NHC.

The depression is moving toward the west near 21 mph, and this motion is expected to continue for the next several days.

On the forecast track, the system should be approaching the Lesser Antilles late this week.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Savannah Police investigate shooting on Abercorn Street
Source: WTOC
1 man killed in shooting on Williamson Street
Pooler PD
Tractor trailer fire causing delays on I-95 in Pooler
A bride-to-be in Georgia sadly died on her wedding day.
‘I bawled and I lost it’: Bride-to-be dies on wedding day hours before ceremony
Marquis Parrish
Murder charges dropped against Savannah man

Latest News

Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 06-19-2023
WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
First Alert Weather Day: Severe afternoon storms possible
Andrew's Monday Morning Break forecast
Andrew's Monday AM forecast 6.19