Tropical Storm Bret forms in the Atlantic Ocean

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tropical Storm Bret has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The tropical storm is expected to strengthen into a hurricane this week, according to the NHC.

Bret has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. The storm is moving toward the west near 21 mph.

On the forecast track, the system should be approaching the Lesser Antilles late this week.

