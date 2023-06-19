Tybee Island holding annual Juneteenth wade-in Monday morning

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island is holding an annual event Monday morning to commemorate Juneteenth.

The annual wade-in brings the public together to commemorate freedom.

Event organizers say this event is a healing one meant to show off all aspects of freedom.

What does a Wade In look like? Tybee MLK says Gullah Geechee storytellers will be on hand for the event before a crowd of people walks knee-deep into the ocean.

Event organizers say the first wade in on Tybee happened in 1961 involving Savannah State students with the goal of desegregating the beach.

Now, they say Monday’s event is a combination of celebration and protest commemorating all aspects of freedom.

“We remember our people, our ancestors. We remember that they believed in the struggle. They believed that they would be free. They never gave up hope of being free. The journey of freedom is a continuous one because we get freedom a little bit a time. We still need a lot to do,” said Julia Pearce, Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S.

People will begin gathering for the wade-in on Tybee’s south beach near the pier beginning at 8 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.