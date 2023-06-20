12 people facing charges in relation to a chicken fighting ring in Jeff Davis Co.

JEFF DAVIS, Ga. (WTOC) - Twelve people were arrested in connection to an alleged chicken fighting ring in Jeff Davis County.

The arrests include the son of a County Commissioner.

According to officials, several agencies executed three search warrants in three days at two addresses in Jeff Davis County and one in Appling County.

The Jeff Davis Sheriff’s office and the United Stated Department of Agriculture were conducting an investigation into chicken fighting derbies happening in Hazlehurst back in February.

In the following months, agents were able to identify property owners, facilitators, handlers, spectators, and several individuals involved and participating in the blood sport of cock fighting.

Police say agents searched two residences and a barn area where the suspected derbies were taking place.

They say the agents found chicken fighting tools, pens, cages, blind boxes, discarded dead roosters, drugs, firearms, and large sums of cash.

Agents found a sophisticated arena at the derby site that contained an office, a main pit with stadium seating, two side pits, a weigh station, fighting board, calendars and ledgers as well as a concession stand and its menu.

Police issued a search warrant at a residence in Appling County in the Lake Mayers area Sunday.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two individuals at the residence attempting to remove evidence from the home. Agents discovered chicken fighting tools, ammunition, suspected marijuana, suspected methamphetamine, and a stolen firearm in a vehicle.

A search warrant was executed at a residence in Jeff Davis County Monday and agents searched 10 acres of the property. During the search, officers discovered a game fowl farm with over 100 rooster pens, chicken fighting tools, several firearms and large sums of cash.

A total of 28 firearms were removed from three convicted felon’s possessions and the sum of cash seized was over $90,000.

Listed below are the 12 people that were arrested in connection to the cock fighting operation:

Ricky Lamar Stone, 62, Hazlehurst, Ga- aggravated animal cruelty x5, commercial gambling x5, more charges pending.

Ramona Stone, 60, Hazlehurst, Ga- parties to a crime of animal cruelty x5, parties to a crime of commercial gambling x5.

Lowell Edward White, 61, Baxley, Ga- cruelty to animals x5, commercial gambling x5, criminal solicitation.

Robert Newton White, 64, Baxley, Ga- tampering with evidence, obstruction of law enforcement officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, theft by receiving stolen property (firearm).

Jonah Caleb White, 21, Baxley, Ga- tampering with evidence, obstruction of law enforcement officer.

Eddie Wayne Bush, 60, Hazlehurst, Ga- aggravated cruelty to animals, commercial gambling.

Dallas Neil Spivey, 39, Ambrose, Ga- parties to a crime of cruelty to animals x2, commercial gambling x2.

Justin Lewis Brown, 35, Uvalda, Ga- parties to a crime of cruelty to animals, commercial gambling.

Kailey Nicole Rogers, 23, Uvalda, Ga- parties to a crime of cruelty to animals, commercial gambling.

James Craig Scott, 64, Alma, Ga- parties to a crime of cruelty to animals, parties to a crime of commercial gambling.

Haley Marie McKinnon, 23, Hazlehurst, Ga- possession of fentanyl, tampering with evidence, possession of drug related objects.

Cashus Jordan Crosby, 30, Hazlehurst, Ga- possession of fentanyl, possession of drug related objects. Crosby had active arrest warrant for possession of methamphetamine which was served at the time of his arrest.

This case is being investigated by the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Agriculture and the FBI.

This investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

