Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

5th annual jazz benefit concert to be held Sunday

By Kyle Jordan
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This coming Sunday, the Martin De Porres Society of Savannah and Congregation Mickve Israel is inviting you to their 5th annual Jazz Benefit Concert where they home to raise money to send disadvantaged kids to summer camp.

Here to give you all the details about this weekend’s show is the Chairperson for the Martin De Porres Society of Savannah is Gail Brown.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyquian Terrel Bowman, known as Quando Rondo
Savannah rapper indicted on street gang, drug charges
Tropical Storm Bret
Tropical Storm Bret forms in the Atlantic Ocean
STEPHEN SMITH
‘Substantial progress’ in Stephen Smith homicide investigation, family attorney says
WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
First Alert Weather Day: Severe afternoon storms possible
USCG rescues five
Coast Guard rescues 5 people near Savannah River

Latest News

Small Business Assistance Corporation offering free Service Provider Workshop Series
Small Business Assistance Corporation offering free Service Provider Workshop Series
5th annual jazz benefit concert to be held Sunday
5th annual jazz benefit concert to be held Sunday
Small Business Assistance Corporation offering free Service Provider Workshop Series
Small Business Assistance Corporation offering free Service Provider Workshop Series
Tybee Island holding annual Juneteenth wade-in Monday morning
Tybee Island holding annual Juneteenth wade-in Monday morning