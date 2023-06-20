Sky Cams
81st annual Hampton County Watermelon Festival underway

By Tyler Manion
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HAMPTON COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The Bluegrass concert at the 81st annual Hampton County Watermelon Festival was set to begin at 6 o’clock Tuesday night.

The Blue Grass Concert is the second event of the day after we had Kids Day in the park earlier, but for those that don’t know - this festival goes all week long.

People in Hampton County say it’s the second biggest event of the year for their families, only behind Christmas.

“We have a lot of folks who over 81 years left here and come back... high school reunions, family get togethers... it’s a good time,” said Mayor Robert Brown.

“We’ll have 20,000 at the parade on Saturday, street dance we’ll have 10,000 Friday night. We have the food vendors, arts and crafts in the courthouse square... it’s just a lot of people.”

Watermelon actually used to be the king crop in Hampton County, so this festival started decades ago as a celebration of the area’s big money maker.

Although the fruit isn’t as important to the economy here as it used to be, the festival is. Bringing the biggest crowds of the year to businesses all around the area.

As Mayor Brown mentioned, the two biggest events happen Friday and Saturday.

For more details, head to the Watermelon Festival’s website.

