Georgia Southern welcomes high school students for Governor’s Honors Program

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of high school scholars from around Georgia will call Statesboro home for the next month.

They’re studying at Georgia Southern through the Governors Honors Program.

For Georgia Southern, it’s the chance to host roughly 700 potential students who’ll soon be deciding where they’ll go to college.

High school juniors and seniors from across Georgia filed into the library as part of four weeks of academic, social, and cultural enrichment. Students apply for a spot in Governors Honors in a host of focuses, from academic subjects to the arts, and more.

University leaders see this as a chance to make a first impression on “the best and brightest” and introduce them to Southern.

“They get to see what campus life - a vibrant campus life - is about. So, yeah, we’re putting our best foot forward,” said Dr. John Lester, Georgia Southern University vice president.

Students learn, live, eat and play here for four weeks. This summer marks the first time Georgia Southern has been selected to host the program, with students and more than 150 faculty from around the state too.

They’ll be on campus through July 15.

