Hampton Co. holds 81st annual Watermelon Festival

HAMPTON COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The 81st annual Hampton County Watermelon festival is underway!

This year’s theme is “The Past, Present and Future of Education in Hampton County.”

You can see they kicked things off tonight with their youth parade.

The chairman of the parade says it’s the perfect way to start off the watermelon festival every year.

“All the kids in the community decorate tricycles, bicycles, wagons, four-wheelers, some even make their own homemade floats and they just have a good time to kick off the festival. It’s huge for the community. This is something that brings us together every year and everyone looks forward to it,” said Kaye Guty, the Chairman of the Youth Parade.

The festival continues through this Saturday when they will have their full parade stepping off at 10:15 a.m.

