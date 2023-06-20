Happy National Vanilla Milkshake Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Grab your straw or maybe a spoon, Tuesday is National Vanilla Milkshake Day!

The classic frozen treat might seem basic since it is just vanilla ice cream and milk but you can spice it up anyway you like.

Addie Wilson co-owner of Happy Days Ice Cream Parlor in Bloomingdale joined Afternoon Break to share a few simple recipes.

Classic Vanilla Milkshake

2-3 scoops Vanilla Ice Cream (more or less as needed)

About 1 cup of Milk (more or less as needed)

Whipped Cream (optional)

Sprinkles (optional)

Maraschino Cherry (optional)

Gather ingredients. Scoop the Vanilla ice cream into a blender. Add milk and blend until smooth and creamy. Pour into a tall cup. Top with whipped cream, sprinkles, and a cherry.

Non Dairy Vanilla Milkshake

2-3 scoops of Dairy Free Vanilla ice cream (more or less as needed)

About 1 cup of Dairy Free Milk (more or less as needed)

Dairy Free Whipped Cream (optional)

Maraschino Cherry (optional)

Gather ingredients. Scoop the Dairy Free Vanilla ice cream into a blender. Add dairy free milk and blend until smooth and creamy. Pour into a tall cup. Top with dairy free whipped cream and a cherry.

Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Soda

About 1/4 cup half & half, plain milk, or Dairy Free milk

3-4 Tbsp Chocolate Syrup, or another syrup flavor of choice such as Strawberry or Cherry

2-3 scoops vanilla ice cream (or chocolate ice cream or a dairy free flavor)

1 (16.9 oz) bottle club soda

Whipped Cream (optional)

Maraschino Cherry (optional)

Gather ingredients. Pour half & half or milk into a tall cup. Add syrup and stir to blend thoroughly. Add ice cream and fill with the club soda about 3/4 up the way of the cup. Top with whipped cream and a cherry.

