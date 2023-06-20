‘It literally meant so much to her:’ Granddaughter of former Watermelon Festival queen receives crown

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The 81st annual Hampton County watermelon festival is in its third day.

Everyone around Hampton County gathers throughout the week for the different events of the watermelon festival. The stars of the show, though are the queens and for one of them it just means that much more.

Thousands of people come out for events like kids’ day in the park

”Little girls like my daughter look up to them all through their childhood and just can’t wait until they can wear a crown one day so they can do the same thing,” Zoe Mccrary said.

That’s exactly how it went for this year’s queen.

Miriam Reynolds who’s had this as a goal for her entire life.

”I was like four or five like real little like little girl with my little bangs and little cut I was like that’s what I want to be,” Reynolds said.

Now that she’s here, the week is filled with cheerful greetings.

But most importantly it’s bringing generations together - Miriam’s grandmother wore the crown decades ago.

“She was one of the first queens when the Hampton County Watermelon Festival first started because it’s only the 81st year.”

These events have history just as this festival does within her family. Making it mean even more to this queen, and the one she grew up with.

“When she found out that I was this she like almost started crying. She was so excited. It literally meant so much to her. Probably that is what made it worth it - like winning - like I was excited but then seeing how excited my grandma was for me like really did it for me.”

Miriam or Miri as her friends call her says this hasn’t just been an emotional celebration for her grandmother and her but for her mom who is a nurse and has found a way to make the time to come support Miri at each event so far.

