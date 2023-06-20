Police asking for help locating person who broke into a Bulloch Co. pharmacy

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Investigators need your help to find the person who broke in to a Bulloch County pharmacy and tried to rob it.

Sheriff’s investigators hope a reward will prompt someone to come forward with information. Meanwhile, they say other independent pharmacies could take a page from this business’ book in what steps they’ve taken that kept this from getting worse.

On May 23, someone walked up to this pharmacy around 3:30am and studied for several minutes before breaking in. That triggered an alarm and a signal to 911.

“We had deputies on the ground within four minutes of the initial alarm activating,” Inv. William Sims said.

He says the crook had less than a minute in the store to grab some petty cash and run before a deputy got there. In addition, he says the pharmacy has lockdowns inside that protect the drugs the burglary might have been after.

“This pharmacy has done a good job of protecting itself, if you will. Anything inside that pharmacy is secured the way it ought to be.”

Sims says the break in is annoying to the business, but it could have been worse. He urges other pharmacies to follow this one’s lead.

“Invest, invest, invest. Invest in an alarm system. Invest in security cameras. Invest in audio capabilities.”

While the crook covered his face, investigators hope someone recognizes the sweatshirt with the word “Dope” on it with numbers underneath.

You can contact the sheriff’s office with information and remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.