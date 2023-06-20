Shrimp season begins Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Shrimpers in Coastal Georgia are eager to get their nets in the water Tuesday as the state shrimping season begins.

Some of the shrimpers WTOC spoke to seem to think that they might be able to even turn a better profit this season than they did last year.

Some of that comes down to the cost of fuel.

At the end of last season- we spoke to Captain Wynn Gale in Dairen who said that he was paying over five dollars a gallon for fuel for his boat- but as of yesterday- he payed 2.92 a gallon.

That’ll help keep costs down and profits up in a market that he says is flooded with non-local shrimp.

One of Gale’s big concerns, however, is keeping a crew on the boat.

“It ain’t looking too good, because you can’t hardly find a crew no more. Nobody wants to work. It’s hard work. It’s dirty, nasty, hard. And a lot of people just don’t feel like doing it no more. A lot of boats are selling out, people getting out of it. Old timers are retiring. There’s no young crew to come in and fill the shoes, you know,” Captain Wynn Gale said.

Gale adds that he wishes Georgia shrimping season had opened on the first of June, like it did in South Carolina.

