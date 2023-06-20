Small Business Assistance Corporation offering free Service Provider Workshop Series
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A resource for existing and emerging businesses in Savannah, the Small Business Assistance Corporation is offering a free Service Provider Workshop Series this spring with information on how to launch, maintain and excel with a local business.
Victoria Saxton is the Chief Operating Officer and Keith Parker recently joined the SBAC as a senior loan officer.
