Small Business Assistance Corporation offering free Service Provider Workshop Series

By Tim Guidera
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A resource for existing and emerging businesses in Savannah, the Small Business Assistance Corporation is offering a free Service Provider Workshop Series this spring with information on how to launch, maintain and excel with a local business.

Victoria Saxton is the Chief Operating Officer and Keith Parker recently joined the SBAC as a senior loan officer.

