University System of Georgia cuts 3.8 million from Georgia Southern’s 2024 budget

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern will be running off a 480 million budget this coming school year.

But they are one of many colleges facing state funding cuts.

A 3.75 decrease in their 2024 fiscal year budget.

That’s what Georgia Southern University is working with after the University System of Georgia cut more than 3.8 million dollars from their pockets.

“We’re able to absorb those cuts internally with one time use of funds for this next fiscal year. So, employees, faculty and staff and especially our students won’t see the impact of that this coming year.”

Vice President of Communications John Lester says state funding is calculated in part by enrollment rates from the fall semester two years prior. Fall 2021 Georgia Southern only saw a .5 enrollment increase. In fall 2022, they saw a 5.9 percent decrease in enrollment

And now along with many other colleges.

In Spring 2023, Georgia Southern was faced with a 5.5 decrease in enrollment rates.

“The economy is so good right now. Students can get a job right out of high school but we are trying hard to make sure they understand going to college still ends up earning you more over a lifetime.”

As more cuts could come in the future because of declining enrollment, Lester says they’re putting their best foot forward to increase those rates.

“We’ve got people working on all fronts, 24 hours a day to increase our enrollment and make sure those students stay in school and graduate because that’s the lifeline from our budget.”

Despite cuts, tuition will not be going up to compensate.

