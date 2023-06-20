Sky Cams
University System of Georgia cuts funding for Savannah State due to decline in enrollment

By Camille Syed
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State University is facing yet another setback going into the next school year.

The University System of Georgia is cutting funding from the school. Tuition costs will stay the same, however.

“It’s not even a band-aid. It is a reopening of wounds every year.”

According to the Board of Regents’ recently passed budget, Savannah State’s budget is dropping from nearly $90 million to a little over $79 million.

This comes after years of declining enrollment, an $11 million deficit and nearly two dozen layoffs.

“When you take away a half million and then you’re $11 million in deficit and then you’re asking for 5 and 6 million, it never conquers what you really need,” said Rep. Carl Gilliard, District 162.

Chair of the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus, Representative Carl Gilliard is pushing for a different funding formula for HBCUs. Right now it’s baised partially on enrollment.

Gilliard says HBCUs like Savannah State need higher caps.

“If they’re going to need 15 million or whatever give them what they need so they can enhance enrollment and so they can better have the funding for these students to get their education.”

Gilliard says he believes a film program at Savannah State would vastly help their enrollment struggles as the film industry is booming in Savannah.

He says the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus will have a conference in Savannah on July 21st where HBCU funding will be a main topic

