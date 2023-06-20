Sky Cams
Wet morning commute, scattered showers and storms continue

WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:06 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Showers and storms will be around throughout the morning commute.

Give yourself extra time to get where you are going!

We’ll see another day with off and on showers and storms, thankfully our overall severe threat is low. The chance for thunderstorms continues during the afternoon as highs reach the mid 80s.

Wet weather continues into the middle of the week, keeping our temperatures about 5 degrees below average during our afternoons. Our biggest impact will be the heavy rainfall, which could lead to minor flooding in low-lying areas.

Thursday will be breezy and damp once again, as we remain in this rinse and repeat pattern thanks to a low near the area. Highs remain in the mid 80s to close out the week and head into the weekend. Warmer weather will build in on Sunday into Monday with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Many of us will receive 2 to 4 inches of rain through the end of the week. Enjoy the dry time when you get it!

Tropical forecast:

Tropical Storm Bret will continue to move toward the Lesser Antilles, likely becoming a hurricane during the middle of the week. This system is expected to weaken this weekend. There are still some question marks as to how soon it will curve. If it remains weaker, it will likely continue west into the Caribbean Sea. A stronger solution would curve it into the Atlantic sooner.

Another area of interest follows Bret, this system does not have a name and is expected to curve north into the Atlantic.

We are not expecting any local impacts at this time!

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

