Augusta man sentenced to prison for $4.5 million COVID-19 fraud scheme

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been sentenced to federal prison for COVID relief fraud.

Police say, Kamario Thomas, 42, of Augusta, conducted a scheme to submit fraudulent applications for COVID-19 small business relief funding that netted more than $4.5 million in payments.

Thomas was sentenced to 3 years in prison after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud and Money Laundering.

“In collaboration with our law enforcement partners, we continue to pursue those who illegally profited from a COVID-19 program designed to help struggling small businesses,” said U.S. Attorney Steinberg. “Kamario Thomas defrauded the government and aided other individuals in stealing money from the taxpayers, and this sentence holds him accountable.”

As described in court documents and testimony, Thomas completed false and fraudulent EIDL applications for himself, and received hundreds of thousands of dollars in kickbacks in return for completing and submitting fraudulent PPP and EIDL applications on behalf of others. To create those applications, Thomas fabricated IRS forms and tax records.

In total, the scheme caused the disbursement of more than $4.5 million in fraudulent CARES Act loans and grants.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at: https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.

