Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Augusta man sentenced to prison for $4.5 million COVID-19 fraud scheme

.
.(.)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been sentenced to federal prison for COVID relief fraud.

Police say, Kamario Thomas, 42, of Augusta, conducted a scheme to submit fraudulent applications for COVID-19 small business relief funding that netted more than $4.5 million in payments.

Thomas was sentenced to 3 years in prison after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud and Money Laundering.

“In collaboration with our law enforcement partners, we continue to pursue those who illegally profited from a COVID-19 program designed to help struggling small businesses,” said U.S. Attorney Steinberg. “Kamario Thomas defrauded the government and aided other individuals in stealing money from the taxpayers, and this sentence holds him accountable.”

As described in court documents and testimony, Thomas completed false and fraudulent EIDL applications for himself, and received hundreds of thousands of dollars in kickbacks in return for completing and submitting fraudulent PPP and EIDL applications on behalf of others. To create those applications, Thomas fabricated IRS forms and tax records.

In total, the scheme caused the disbursement of more than $4.5 million in fraudulent CARES Act loans and grants.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at: https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyquian Terrel Bowman, known as Quando Rondo
Savannah rapper indicted on street gang, drug charges
Twelve people were arrested in connection to an alleged chicken fighting ring in Jeff Davis...
12 people facing charges in relation to a chicken fighting ring in Jeff Davis Co.
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
Savannah State University
University System of Georgia cuts funding for Savannah State due to decline in enrollment
A fishing crew missed out on a $3 million prize after a 619-pound blue marlin disqualified...
619-pound catch disqualified as first place winner of $3.5 million prize

Latest News

Using Cell Phone
SouthCoast Health’s phones temporarily offline
Lemon Volcano
Summer Science: Lemon Volcano
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
Virginia jury convicts Myrtle Beach Safari owner of wildlife trafficking
SCCPSS
SCCPSS set to approve budget Wednesday, holding hearings for Chatham Co. property tax increase